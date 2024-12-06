A ‘reverse aging’ guru’s trail of failed businesses
Amy Dockser Marcus , Alex Janin , Shane Shifflett , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 06 Dec 2024, 09:52 AM IST
SummaryHarvard geneticist David Sinclair aims to develop treatments for aging, but his companies have struggled to deliver.
Harvard geneticist David Sinclair’s seductive notion that aging is a treatable disease has helped companies he founded to raise more than $1 billion. The investors have almost nothing to show for it.
