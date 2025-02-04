A secret to longer marriages in South Korea: Lots of shows about divorce

Two decades ago, South Korea had one of the world’s highest divorce rates, skyrocketing in the aftermath of the Asian Financial Crisis in the late 1990s and a landmark ruling that granted homemakers the first-time ability to receive a portion of their spouse’s pension benefits should they split up. Around that time, a forerunner to today’s divorce content made its debut, called “Love and War," which fictionalized real-life breakups. Viewers then decided if the couple should divorce.