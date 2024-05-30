A three-day detox nearly cured my cable news addiction

Being away from TV news for three days makes me wonder if television itself is a useful vehicle for conveying opinions on current events. The great columnists—H. L. Mencken, Walter Lippmann, James Reston—all preceded television news. One read them without knowing what they looked like. With the advent of TV, immensely less impressive figures followed. I think of the avuncular Walter Cronkite, about whom I once wrote an essay with the title “A Face Only a Nation Could Love." I think of Lester Holt, the main man, or host, at NBC News, who once interviewed me about a book I had written on friendship. Surely, he asked me afterward, you don’t really believe that a genuine friendship is possible between a man and woman who aren’t attracted to each other sexually?