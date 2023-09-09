‘A Woman of Paris’: Charlie Chaplin’s experiment in drama

A century ago this month, “A Woman of Paris" had its world premiere in Los Angeles. Charles Chaplin was then 34 years old. Behind him, a string of comedy triumphs (most of them shorts), including “Easy Street," “The Immigrant" and “The Kid." Ahead, the features that would establish his worldwide reputation as a filmmaker: “The Gold Rush," “The Circus," “City Lights," “Modern Times" and “The Great Dictator."

Although the critical reception for “A Woman of Paris" exceeded Chaplin’s hopes, the public did not respond. Firstly, because the Little Tramp himself did not have a role in the film (although he can be glimpsed as a station porter for one fleeting moment), and secondly because “A Woman of Paris" was, in Chaplin’s words, “a serious drama."

Subtitled “A Drama of Fate," the story begins in rural France and moves to Paris. Marie (Edna Purviance) and Jean (Carl Miller) find their love thwarted by her brutal stepfather and opposed by Jean’s straitlaced parents. In Paris, Marie becomes the demimondaine mistress of Pierre Revel (the suave yet affectionate Adolphe Menjou), and when the hapless Jean unexpectedly reappears in her life, tragedy beckons.

According to Chaplin biographer David Robinson, the film was inspired by three women—Purviance, who had starred in most of Chaplin’s films up to that point but was succumbing to drink and needed, thought Chaplin, a mature role at this juncture; Pola Negri, the smoldering femme fatale in Ernst Lubitsch’s German films, with whom Chaplin had a brief but energetic fling; and Peggy Hopkins Joyce, a Ziegfeld dancer who had married—and profitably divorced—various millionaires, thus earning the sobriquet “gold-digger." Chaplin managed to elude Joyce’s web but reveled in her reminiscences of high society and included many of them in “A Woman of Paris."

The shoot, however, proved arduous and lasted seven months, costing $351,853—a hefty sum for the period. Although Chaplin did not work from a formal script, he had developed every detail of the story with precision, and he insisted on shooting the entire film in chronological order, which added considerably to the budget. For one scene involving Lydia Knott as Jean’s mother, Chaplin was satisfied only after 80 takes.

Chaplin eschewed Hollywood’s prevailing taste for melodrama—and its inevitable lapses into sentimentality and overacting. Instead he offered a beautifully constructed tale, with characters whose emotions and behavior are plausible within a social context that Chaplin himself knew well. The opening sequence belongs to the finest in silent cinema, with Marie gazing out of a dark window, and the ominous shadow of her stepfather looming in the stairwell as he prepares to lock her in her room.

Chaplin achieves a subtlety and an intimacy rare in silent movies. For example, the close-ups of Pierre kissing Marie while she, thinking of her beloved Jean, keeps repeating, “I love him." Or the death of Marie’s father, signaled by a close-up of a man’s pipe on the carpet just before we see his corpse. Or the moment when Marie’s maid opens a drawer and a man’s collar falls out, revealing to Jean that she has a lover in residence.

“A Woman of Paris" might as well be called “A Woman of Hollywood," with its often biting wit and its restaurants, bars and ostentatious salons. “Truffles cooked in champagne," reads one inter-title, “A delicacy for gentlemen and pigs." This sophisticated, subjective approach to cinema had been pioneered above all by Victor Sjöström in Sweden during the previous decade. Chaplin found himself encouraged when, wrestling with problems during the shoot of “A Woman of Paris," he saw “The Phantom Carriage" (1921) and admired the authenticity of Sjöström’s own performance.

The reviews could scarcely have been more glowing. “Chaplin smashes sacred film conventions," exclaimed the Los Angeles Times, while the New York Times noted that “Chaplin reveals himself as a bold, resourceful, ingenious, careful, studious and daring artist." “A Woman of Paris" hardly shows its age, even today, and its influence was felt immediately. Lubitsch admired it and in “The Marriage Circle" the following year would create a character for Menjou very similar to his role in “A Woman of Paris." The great F.W. Murnau’s 1927 film, “Sunrise," owed much to Chaplin’s depiction of emotional intensity. British director Michael Powell was 18 when he saw the film, and said later that it had influenced his whole approach to cinema. As Chaplin himself quite fairly wrote of “A Woman of Paris" in his autobiography 40 years later, it “was the first of the silent pictures to articulate irony and psychology." Seen a century later, this film emerges from obscurity as a revelation, a mighty peak in the heyday of silent cinema.

Mr. Cowie has written numerous books on the history of cinema, including biographies of Ingmar Bergman, Akira Kurosawa and Francis Ford Coppola.