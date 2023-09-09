‘A Woman of Paris’: Charlie Chaplin’s experiment in drama
SummaryThe star set aside his reputation as a silver-screen comic to direct this 1923 silent film of rare subtlety.
A century ago this month, “A Woman of Paris" had its world premiere in Los Angeles. Charles Chaplin was then 34 years old. Behind him, a string of comedy triumphs (most of them shorts), including “Easy Street," “The Immigrant" and “The Kid." Ahead, the features that would establish his worldwide reputation as a filmmaker: “The Gold Rush," “The Circus," “City Lights," “Modern Times" and “The Great Dictator."