‘A Woman of Paris’: Charlie Chaplin’s experiment in drama

The reviews could scarcely have been more glowing. “Chaplin smashes sacred film conventions," exclaimed the Los Angeles Times, while the New York Times noted that “Chaplin reveals himself as a bold, resourceful, ingenious, careful, studious and daring artist." “A Woman of Paris" hardly shows its age, even today, and its influence was felt immediately. Lubitsch admired it and in “The Marriage Circle" the following year would create a character for Menjou very similar to his role in “A Woman of Paris." The great F.W. Murnau’s 1927 film, “Sunrise," owed much to Chaplin’s depiction of emotional intensity. British director Michael Powell was 18 when he saw the film, and said later that it had influenced his whole approach to cinema. As Chaplin himself quite fairly wrote of “A Woman of Paris" in his autobiography 40 years later, it “was the first of the silent pictures to articulate irony and psychology." Seen a century later, this film emerges from obscurity as a revelation, a mighty peak in the heyday of silent cinema.