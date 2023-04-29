A CERTAIN style move terrifies countless men with a passing interest in fashion. Some would sooner streak through Times Square than be seen sporting this “faux pas." The avoid-at-all-costs abomination? Wearing black and navy together.

With a discipline that would impress a four-star general, guys both young and old abide by such staid rules on not mixing certain colors. Beyond black-and-navy, some folks refuse to let brown duet with black, or fret if the shades of their shoes and belt differ a jot. Ask them to wear, say, green head-to-toe and you might witness a conniption.

Though fashion-forward men routinely wear these combos, personal stylists must work overtime to convince other guys to give them a go. Los Angeles-based Cassandra Sethi is always coaxing her clients, often corporate types, to try black with navy. Patrick Kenger, who’s currently based in San Diego, Calif., said at least half his clients are aware of the “no black and brown" decree. Victoria Hitchcock, a Silicon Valley stylist to men in tech and finance, added with a hint of exasperation, “Lordy, [it’s] indeed a dilemma."

In Western culture, these color edicts likely originated in the 19th and 20th centuries, said British cultural historian Benjamin Wild, and over the decades, parents, older siblings and high-school friends have reinforced them. They’re often based on antiquated reasoning. Black and navy were originally kept separate, said Mr. Wild, because black was considered dressier, and if worn together they would “confuse levels of formality."

Another reason such rules have survived: The pairings they outlaw can look odd if combined willy-nilly. Black and darkest navy are so similar that onlookers might wonder if the wearer mistook them for the same color, said Ms. Hitchcock, while monochrome outfits easily turn costumey.

Some men avoid monochrome dressing like it’s that humanity-crushing virus from HBO’s “The Last of Us." “If I choose something wrong, I look like an idiot," said Scott Stewart, 30, summing up the conventional rationale for obeying such codes. Following classic color rules “is a safe play," said Mr. Stewart, a product-design manager in Boston. Tom McManus, 63, a New York professor who shuns blue-and-black, agreed: “You don’t want to be ridiculed." When he was in his 20s, a hip friend chided him for wearing a navy shirt with black pants. He hasn’t let the shades tango since.

Yet doggedly adhering to these rules can make getting dressed needlessly complicated. Not to mention unfun. So here’s a mixology tutorial to master three of the most-maligned combos—plus, for overachievers, a fresh, easy-to-match shade for summer.

Navy and black

New York personal stylist Peter Nguyen—and seemingly every second Parisian—favors this as a sophisticated, less-obvious alternative to black on black. So it looks intentional, and not like you simply confused a navy sweater for a black one, seek contrast, said New York color consultant Jada Schumacher. A vibrant navy will hold its own against black more than a super dark, midnight blue will. Or switch up textures. Perhaps the shirt is sewn from a crinkly crepe, while the pants are rough denim or have a slight sheen, said Saager Dilawri, founder of Vancouver store Neighbour.

Brown and black

“Very tasty" is how Bill Bolling, a menswear salesperson at Philadelphia retailer Boyds, describes this combo. As with black and navy, contrast helps ensure a successful pairing, he said, so mix black with medium or light browns, not dark chocolate. Ms. Schumacher suggests anything from milk chocolate to caramel and camel.

Unlike many guys, Mr. Nguyen is not squeamish about wearing black pants with brown shoes—he’ll finish his black linen suit with coffee-colored loafers. Brown shoes create a softer overall look than black ones, he said, but stick to darker browns since tan shoes can look jarring under inky pants.

That age-old rule about not jumbling up the shades of your shoes and belt still generally holds true, said Ms. Sethi. The leathers needn’t be exactly the same; just stay within one color family.

Monochrome dressing beyond black

Sporting one color top-to-sock not only confers immediate polish, it can make you look taller, explained Mr. Kenger, because clothing in a single color forms a continuous line, while two hues chop you at the waist. When many guys attempt monochrome looks, they assume the shades must be identical, said Ms. Sethi. Wrong. Vary the tones and textures to avoid a flat, one-note outfit. She suggests darker pants and lighter tops.

Pick gentler colors—grays, browns, navy, creams, a forest of greens—so the outfit isn’t too much of a visual thwack. But, in general, steer clear of hues very close to your skin tone or you’ll look washed out—or naked—said Mr. Nguyen.

And while we’re talking color freedom…consider purple

Some men will shudder at the news that purple is trending this spring. But before you dismiss the polarizing hue, note that it plays nice with many other colors—much more affably than, say, yellow does—and flatters a range of skin tones, said Mr. Dilawri. He considers purple a cool stand-in for blue (it also happens to go great with blue). Purple pants may be a stretch, but lilac tops happily buddy up with trousers in ecru or most other neutrals, while eggplant and black are basically soul mates.

What Colors Would You Pair—Or Not?

We quizzed men in Midtown Manhattan on the combos they embrace, and dodge, when getting dressed

Jean Tetteh, 37, management consultant

I would wear monochromatic looks—in the fall. If I’m wearing all light-brown, it’s not too much, the colors blend in well. It’s a rule to wear black shoes and black belts but I like to wear pants with waist adjusters so I don’t have to wear a belt or worry about that rule.

Nicholas Dolcini, 28, associate designer

I wear a lot of neutrals. I’m pretty pale, so not a lot of pop colors work for my skin. The most ‘color’ I wear is blue. Not a big green fan, not a big red fan. I’m very into monochrome right now—it’s easy and you look pretty chic when you wear the right color, like different shades of blue. Or I’ll wear my brown herringbone blazer with a beige turtleneck, black jeans, white socks and black loafers.

Marlon Montoya, 33, electrical engineer

I don’t have any rules. I like black and brown, red and black, white and blue. You can feel if something doesn’t look right. Like, for example, red pants and a blue shirt is very abrasive. It’s a color clash. Also, your jewelry needs to match. A rose-gold bracelet with a rose-gold chain looks nice, but you can’t mix that with silver or a black chain, it has to be layered correctly.

Farrad Muhammad, 70, musician

I do solid colors in earth tones, like brown and olive green. It’s very easy. If it’s nice out, I’ll have my cream jeans and a pair of Converse that has avocado stitching. Then I’ll have an avocado T-shirt and a terracotta hat. You’ve got to pay attention to see that all colors go together.

Conrad Smits, 24, works in tech sales

Typically I like to just wear three colors in an outfit. I don’t like to get too racy with the colors. I know navy and tan go together. I think navy and black can look good. Some people would disagree, but I think if the navy is dark enough, it can work out. I like wearing socks and shoes that kind of match. Right now I’m wearing pink shoes, so I wore pink socks. I feel like I avoid so many color combinations as I’m picking an outfit in the morning, but I can’t think of any off the top of my head.