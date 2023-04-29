Actually, Guys, You Won’t Be Ridiculed for Wearing This6 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Lots of men follow style ‘rules’ that ban certain color pairings, like black and navy. How to tastefully embrace these contentious combos.
A CERTAIN style move terrifies countless men with a passing interest in fashion. Some would sooner streak through Times Square than be seen sporting this “faux pas." The avoid-at-all-costs abomination? Wearing black and navy together.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×