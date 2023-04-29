Actually, Guys, You Won’t Be Ridiculed for Wearing This

Some men will shudder at the news that purple is trending this spring. But before you dismiss the polarizing hue, note that it plays nice with many other colors—much more affably than, say, yellow does—and flatters a range of skin tones, said Mr. Dilawri. He considers purple a cool stand-in for blue (it also happens to go great with blue). Purple pants may be a stretch, but lilac tops happily buddy up with trousers in ecru or most other neutrals, while eggplant and black are basically soul mates.

