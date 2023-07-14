Ai Weiwei and the hidden lives of objects
Summary
- A new show at the Design Museum probes the links between individuals, artefacts and history
Ai Weiwei is a master of spectacle. In 1995 he produced three black-and-white photographs in which he smashed what looked like a 2,000-year-old urn; it was not clear whether the ceramic was real or a fake. In 2010 he covered the Turbine Hall of Tate Modern with 100m handmade porcelain sunflower seeds—a reference both to Chinese Communist Party imagery, wherein Mao Zedong represented the sun, and a symbol of brighter times to come. A huge sculpture at the Royal Academy in 2015 was designed to evoke horror as well as awe. Mr Ai arranged 90 tonnes of steel reinforcing bars in one gallery: they had been retrieved from schools destroyed in the Sichuan earthquake of 2008, which had killed more than 5,000 children.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×