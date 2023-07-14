Ai Weiwei and the hidden lives of objects

A new show, “Making Sense", which recently opened at the Design Museum in London, includes several large-scale works. (Mr Ai stores his materials between his vast studios and warehouses.) The artist persuaded the museum to strip out the internal walls from its ground-floor gallery space so he could lay out five “fields" of collected artefacts, among them Neolithic tools and the spouts of broken teapots. One installation is a collection of porcelain cannonballs dating from the Song dynasty, a period part of China’s “Golden Age" (pictured below). Porcelain is evocative of wealth and refinement in the country, but here the material was put to bloodier purpose; some of the pieces still smell of gunpowder from their previous use in the weapons. Such duality, evident in the sunflower seeds, is typical of Mr Ai’s work.

