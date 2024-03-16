‘Ain’t’ is a perfectly good word, irregardless of what you think

David is now a dear friend, but we got off to a rocky start. I had invited him and his wife over for dinner, and they were asking questions about my work as a linguist and historian of the English language. At some point David said, “The next thing I know, you’ll tell me ‘irregardless’ is a real word." When he realized that I was about to tell him just that, he responded, “My respect for you just went down three notches!"

When I tell this story, at least half the people who hear it side squarely with David. “Irregardless" taps into some deep-seated feelings about language. It’s a conflict that’s lasted generations, as “irregardless" first made an appearance in 1795 in the Charleston City Gazette: “But death, irregardless of tenderest ties, Resolv’d the good Betty, at length, to bereave." By the 19th century, it shows up in congressional documents, magazines, law journals and elsewhere. “Irregardless" is, in fact, a word. Let me explain.

A word is a set of sounds, or the written representation of those sounds, that functions independently to communicate a collectively understood meaning. “Irregardless," like it or not, does have a shared meaning, and even the folks who go grammando on it and say it isn’t a word know what it means: It means “regardless." It’s formed through the regular word formation process of blending: “Irrespective" and "regardless" got smushed together (“smushed" being my very technical term), in the same way that breakfast and lunch make brunch.

When people say that a word like “irregardless" isn’t a “real" word, I think they mean that it hasn’t been legitimized by dictionaries. But who writes dictionaries? How does a word get included? How different are different dictionaries? I wish more people asked these questions. As a teacher, I am struck that we teach students to question pretty much every text they read, except dictionaries. Here’s the thing: All dictionaries are made by humans, and they are not timeless.

If you ask dictionary editors, they’ll say that they are just trying to keep up with changes in the language. They’re trying to see which new words or word meanings will stick and which won’t, and they have to gamble. They want to include words that are going to make it (e.g., “lol") but not those that will later seem faddish (e.g., “pluto" as a verb, meaning “to demote"). Different editors also have different philosophies, and the decisions are hard. Should “cool," in the sense of “it’s cool if you don’t want to talk about it," still be labeled slang, or is it now just informal? Not all dictionary editors agree.

Dictionaries sometimes label words “nonstandard," which the American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language defines as “forms and usages that educated speakers and writers consider unacceptable in standard contexts." This is a subjective judgment. Nonstandard is not an inherent characteristic of a word but a collective decision that a community makes about usage, which means it is sometimes subject to change.

Consider the verb “finalize." When I poll audiences, most people are surprised to learn how strong feelings about the word used to be. This verb showed up in the early 20th century, and when American Heritage polled the Usage Panel in the late 1960s, 90% judged it unacceptable, as bureaucratic jargon. In 1988, the disapproval range was still over 70%, but by 2014 only 15% of the panel still clung to its negative judgment.

The word “irregardless" is labeled nonstandard in many dictionaries, including Merriam-Webster and American Heritage. The dictionaries are trying to alert readers that they might be judged for using the word in formal contexts. Again, this is subjective. Sure, we could argue that “irregardless" is illogical in its redundancy: The ir- prefix is unnecessary because of the suffix -less. But a word like “debone" is also redundant—the verb “bone" already means you are taking the bones out—yet it is deemed standard. Why? Because language judgments are subjective and often inconsistent.

Given that we’re talking about subjective and inconsistent language judgments, it would be irresponsible not to talk about the word “ain’t." I grew up hearing the ridiculous saying “Ain’t ain’t in the dictionary"—ridiculous because “ain’t" has been in dictionaries for decades. When I give lectures around the country, I hear lots of reasons why people think there is something fundamentally wrong with “ain’t." The sound of it grates. It sounds uneducated. It has too many uses.

Let’s take each of those reasons in turn. The sound grates? I rarely hear people complain about words that sound similar, like “paint" or “faint." People do often judge “ain’t" as uneducated. The former University of Michigan football coach Rich Rodriguez was often criticized as not living up to the university’s premier academic reputation for using the word “ain’t" in news conferences. Yet it is worth noting that the word is dropped into more formal prose to create emphasis on a regular basis. For example, a Wall Street Journal headline on Feb. 7: “A China-U.S. Decoupling? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet."

It is certainly true that “ain’t" has a lot of uses: It can be used in place of am not, is not, are not, has not and have not, and for some speakers, does not and do not. In plenty of other contexts, versatility would be seen as an asset. “Ain’t" also does important work. Compare “That isn’t right" and “That ain’t right." For speakers who can use the latter, it often suggests a stronger moral or ethical infraction. Word choice matters, and “ain’t" carries specific rhetorical power.

While “ain’t" is labeled as nonstandard in the American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language (fifth edition) and informal in the New Oxford American Dictionary (third edition), it has no usage label in Merriam-Webster. That decision has a controversial history: For Webster’s Third New International Dictionary of the English Language, published in 1961, editor Philip Gove included thousands of new words and eliminated many usage labels, which enforced or reinforced subjective notions of correctness.

The dictionary was widely condemned at the time as radically permissive and irresponsible. A writer in Life magazine opined that Webster’s Third “has now all but abandoned any effort to distinguish between good and bad usage—between the King’s English, say, and the fishwife’s." The fact that judgments about language are wrapped up in judgments about speakers—their class, gender, race and ethnicity—is sometimes subtle, but not here. At the center of the criticism was the dictionary’s seeming embrace of the word “ain’t."

In 1781, the Reverend John Witherspoon, a founding father of the U.S. and the sixth president of Princeton University, condemned a whole list of “vulgar abbreviations," including “an’t, can’t, han’t, don’t, should’nt, would’nt, could’nt, &c." Most of these contractions have since entered the realm of informal and sometimes formal prose, so abbreviations themselves aren’t a problem. But “ain’t" remains an outlier. Here we need to remember the lesson of the fishwife: Stigmas become attached to words that are often used by historically marginalized speakers, including in this case Black Americans and rural southerners. Debates about words are rarely just about words; they’re about people and prejudice, about social and political issues, and about power.

We can and should have critical conversations about usage—about clarity and rhetorical effectiveness, about prevalence and personal preferences. As speakers and writers, we must personally weigh the merits of our choices, given that the rules are always in flux.

As readers and listeners, we also have the power to make more informed and generous judgments when we encounter language that surprises or even jars us. If we can do that, we can call ourselves astute caretakers of the language, irregardless of what the dictionaries say.

Anne Curzan is a professor of English and linguistics at the University of Michigan. This essay is adapted from her book, “Says Who? A Kinder, Funner Usage Guide for Everyone Who Cares About Words," which will be published March 26 by Crown, an imprint of Random House.