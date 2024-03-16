‘Ain’t’ is a perfectly good word, irregardless of what you think
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST
SummaryDebates about language are usually about prejudice, politics and cultural power.
David is now a dear friend, but we got off to a rocky start. I had invited him and his wife over for dinner, and they were asking questions about my work as a linguist and historian of the English language. At some point David said, “The next thing I know, you’ll tell me ‘irregardless’ is a real word." When he realized that I was about to tell him just that, he responded, “My respect for you just went down three notches!"
