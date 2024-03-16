‘Ain’t’ is a perfectly good word, irregardless of what you think

If you ask dictionary editors, they’ll say that they are just trying to keep up with changes in the language. They’re trying to see which new words or word meanings will stick and which won’t, and they have to gamble. They want to include words that are going to make it (e.g., “lol") but not those that will later seem faddish (e.g., “pluto" as a verb, meaning “to demote"). Different editors also have different philosophies, and the decisions are hard. Should “cool," in the sense of “it’s cool if you don’t want to talk about it," still be labeled slang, or is it now just informal? Not all dictionary editors agree.