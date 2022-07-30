All the gear you need to fill Your backyard with birds

Start by setting up some combination of birdbaths, bird feeders and birdhouses in your backyard. When considering birdbaths, “it’s really good to have something that [incorporates] some kind of movement," said Mr. Kaufman. Look for designs that can accommodate a waterfall, fountain or “wiggler," a cutely named battery-powered agitator that floats in the water and creates ripples. Tube-based bird feeders you can hang from tree branches appeal to seed-eating species like chickadees and cardinals, especially if you fill the feeders with premium sunflower seeds, which have a high fat content. “If you don’t skimp on the food," said ornithologist David Allen Sibley, “you’ll get a lot more birds and a lot more variety." If you’re interested in seeing hummingbirds, you’ll need a specific type of feeder that holds sugar water.

