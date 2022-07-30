Home / Specials / All the gear you need to fill Your backyard with birds
All the gear you need to fill Your backyard with birds
Susan Cosier, The Wall Street Journal
Birdbaths, binoculars and an app that works like Shazam for bird calls are among the tools birding experts say will help you join the legions of people who began birding during the pandemic. No need to leave your neighborhood.
IT WAS THE surf scoter that first caught Molly Adams’ attention. Back in 2012, she was looking through an interactive exhibit at the South Fork Natural History Museum in Bridgehampton, N.Y., where she worked as an environmental educator. The black seabird looked so odd to her—with a sloped bill that made it appear to be constantly, softly smiling—that she couldn’t imagine seeing one near her house. Yet a few weeks later, there it was.
Seeing the scoter in person ignited a fascination within Ms. Adams. “That was what really changed it for me," she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’m sold. Show me more.’" She’d found what birders (not “bird watchers," a more colloquial categorization that belies the intensity with which some pursue the creatures) call her “spark bird." Before long, she formed the Feminist Bird Club, now an international organization with more than 20 chapters in North America and Europe.
In 2016, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated the American birder population as over 45 million people, down from 1990s and aughts figures. But the hobby exploded in popularity during the pandemic. While the economy was shrinking in late 2020, some manufacturers of bird seed and birding accessories were reporting year-over-year upticks in sales of around 50%.
After the boom, birding looks a bit different. The federal agency report from 2016 found that birders were mostly male (56%) and white (82%). But groups like the Feminist Bird Club, non-profit organizations like Birdability (which seeks to make birding more accessible, particularly to those with disabilities) and events like Black Birders Week, have carved out space in the community for all kinds of new birders, whether they’re willing to travel to see unique species or just want to know what’s chirping in their backyard.
If you’re interested in birding in your own outdoor space, ornithologist Kenn Kaufman says summer is a great time to get started. That’s because plenty of species summer in the U.S. And plenty of others will be migrating through until mid-October.
Start by setting up some combination of birdbaths, bird feeders and birdhouses in your backyard. When considering birdbaths, “it’s really good to have something that [incorporates] some kind of movement," said Mr. Kaufman. Look for designs that can accommodate a waterfall, fountain or “wiggler," a cutely named battery-powered agitator that floats in the water and creates ripples. Tube-based bird feeders you can hang from tree branches appeal to seed-eating species like chickadees and cardinals, especially if you fill the feeders with premium sunflower seeds, which have a high fat content. “If you don’t skimp on the food," said ornithologist David Allen Sibley, “you’ll get a lot more birds and a lot more variety." If you’re interested in seeing hummingbirds, you’ll need a specific type of feeder that holds sugar water.
Birdhouses can also bring a number of species within sight. If a pair decides to build a nest in one, you might even get to see them bring food to hatchlings and watch fledglings learn to fly.
Once the birds begin to arrive, try identifying them. Many people start their journeys by looking for a guidebook to their region. Alvaro Jaramillo, an ornithologist who leads birding trips for his company Alvaro’s Adventures, admits this is a bit analog. But he said there’s nothing quite like spotting a species you don’t immediately recognize alight on a nearby branch then frantically paging through a book to try and identify it. For beginners, he recommended both the guides written by Mr. Kaufman and those by Mr. Sibley.
Mr. Sibley often urges new birders to try Merlin, a free app developed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology that he said has gotten better since its 2014 launch. The app works like Shazam for birds—you record a call you hear and the app generates a list of the species that make it. “It’s like having an experienced birder sitting there with you," said Mr. Sibley.
It takes time to learn how to bird without these aids, to distinguish a robin from a chickadee from its call alone. “For a beginning birder, the first 25 species that you identify are going to be the hardest," said Mr. Sibley. But once you can recognize the birds near your home, it gets easier to spot characteristics that help you identify more.
Once you decide to start seeking birds beyond your backyard, a good pair of binoculars becomes crucial. Because binoculars can be hard to keep steady and in focus, advanced birders recommend testing a pair out at home before trying to rely on it in the wild. If someone in your group just spotted an oriole, you don’t want your inability to adjust a lens to stop you from getting a look yourself. You don’t always have to buy your own; many birding groups have spare pairs for newcomers to use.
As you get in deeper, you might wonder whether to invest in other, more advanced birding accessories, like specialized backpacks and infrared heat vision scopes. Many birders say that kind of gear, while helpful, isn’t necessary.
Isaiah Scott, 19, is a college student at Cornell University who started birding five years ago. He quickly fell in love with the activity and now leads birding walks in his hometown of Savannah, Ga. His advice for beginners? Once you’ve gotten some basic equipment, don’t worry too much about constantly upgrading it with the latest tech and building a viewing kit a secret agent would envy. “Just get out there and explore…Start building your relationship with birds."
