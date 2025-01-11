Already abandon your resolutions? You probably set the wrong ones anyway.

Consider the example of the late president Jimmy Carter. Four years after leaving the White House, he and his wife Rosalynn joined a group of volunteers on a 27-hour bus ride from Georgia to New York City to help rebuild a broken-down building on the Lower East Side for the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. The Carters went on to build affordable housing for the homeless with the organization for a week a year for the next 30-plus years—until they were well into their 90s. “I have learned that our greatest blessings come when we are able to improve the lives of others," the former president observed.