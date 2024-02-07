America has never had so many 65-year-olds. They’re redefining the milestone.

“More are working and tending to work more hours," says Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew, who conducted the study. Close to two-thirds of 65 and older employees are working full time, compared with nearly half in 1987, he says. They’re earning more, too, with average hourly pay reaching $22 an hour in 2023, up from $13 an hour in inflation adjusted dollars in 1987, according to the Pew report.