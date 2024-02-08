American CEOs Visiting China Can’t Escape It: They Have to Dance on Stage

The 60-year-old Huang, who was raised in Oregon and is now among the world’s richest men, had swapped his signature black-leather jacket for a floral-patterned vest. He twirled a red handkerchief in each hand while trying to swing his hips and lift his legs to the rhythm of “The Dearest," a Chinese song about yearning for one’s home and parents, according to videos, which weren’t released by Nvidia but independently distributed anyway.