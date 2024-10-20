Anime is Japan’s next global champion

Sony would be another major beneficiary of this trend. The company owns animation streaming service Crunchyroll, which had 15 million subscribers as of June. That compared with around 3 million subscribers when Sony announced the acquisition of the streaming service from AT&T for nearly $1.2 billion in 2020. This contrasts with Sony’s approach in online streaming for other content: It acts more like an “arms dealer," selling movies and shows to platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.com. That means the company could benefit more directly from the anime boom. And anime also has strong synergies with its movie and game businesses.