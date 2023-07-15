Back in early 2020, some of us figured that shutting down the economy in a panicked response to Covid probably wasn’t a wise move. Reporting on the latest in a very long series of negative consequences from politicians’ reckless attempt to close society and then simulate prosperity with government spending, Jeanette Settembre reports for the New York Post:

Tens of thousands of fraudsters splurged on Lamborghinis, vacation homes, private jet flights and Cartier jewelry by fleecing the PPP loan system... — and did it because the COVID loan scheme was so easy to milk . . .

“The fraud was so easy to commit. All of the information was self-reported and none of it was verified or checked," Haywood Talcove of LexisNexis Risk Solutions told The Post.

“During the height of the pandemic, it was really hard to purchase [luxury] items like a Rolls-Royce, or a high-end Mercedes because you had people walking in with cash from the PPP program to purchase those items for whatever the dealer was asking," Talcove said.

The Small Business Administration explains:

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) conducted this review to provide a comprehensive estimate of the potential fraud in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) pandemic assistance loan programs. Over the course of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, SBA disbursed approximately $1.2 trillion of COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds.

In the rush to swiftly disburse COVID-19 EIDL and PPP funds, SBA calibrated its internal controls. The agency weakened or removed the controls necessary to prevent fraudsters from easily gaining access to these programs and provide assurance that only eligible entities received funds. However, the allure of “easy money" in this pay and chase environment attracted an overwhelming number of fraudsters to the programs.

We estimate that SBA disbursed over $200 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 EIDLs, EIDL Targeted Advances, Supplemental Targeted Advances, and PPP loans.

A full accounting of all the wasted spending in the era of Covid political panic would surely reach very far above $200 billion.

***

‘Gender-Affirming Care’

Speaking of tragic collisions at the intersection of science and politics, Abigail Shrier tweets on a debate over sex-change surgeries and drugs administered to children:

Here’s what I want to know:

How many good parents lost custody based on the phony claim that this is “life-saving care" by politicized U.S. medical organizations?

She is responding to a new letter in the Journal, the latest in a conversation that began last month when Dr. Roy Eappen and Ian Kingsbury wrote in the Journal:

A federal court last week struck down an Arkansas law banning the provision of sex-change procedures—off-label “puberty blockers," opposite-sex hormones and surgery—to minors. In the June 20 ruling, Judge James M. Moody Jr. repeatedly cited the Endocrine Society, the professional organization of physicians who specialize in hormones. He wrote that the society has “published widely-accepted clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of gender dysphoria" that “were developed by experts in the field" and “are recognized as best practices."

In truth, over the past decade transgender activists have co-opted the Endocrine Society and other professional organizations to promote such treatments for adolescents and even young children. Their guidelines are based on flimsy evidence, giving the appearance that invasive and irreversible treatments are beneficial for young patients despite a growing body of evidence to the contrary. The guidelines have been used by lawmakers in states such as California and New York to endanger children—and now by judges to block state efforts at protecting youngsters.

A few days before Judge Moody’s ruling, we attended the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, of which one of us (Dr. Eappen) is a member. We found that endocrinologists are aware of the society’s failings and rue its elevation of transgender activism over medical expertise and patient needs...

Perhaps the most telling interactions were with European endocrinologists, who were there to discuss the latest research and treatments in the specialty. Those we spoke with expressed surprise that the U.S. hasn’t banned, or at least severely restricted, such treatments for adolescents and children.

England, Sweden and Finland have all taken this path, and Norway is likely to follow. Belgium, France, Ireland and Italy are also raising concerns. These countries are following the science, which shows that the claimed benefits of hormonal intervention for young people fail to outweigh the risks.

The piece sparked a letter in response from the Endocrine Society’s president, Dr. Stephen Hammes, who wrote to the Journal:

Roy Eappen and Ian Kingsbury’s op-ed . . . ignores scientific evidence and the conclusions reached by the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other reputable medical organizations. More than 2,000 studies published since 1975 form a clear picture: Gender-affirming care improves the well-being of transgender and gender-diverse people and reduces the risk of suicide.

Based on this evidence, the Endocrine Society developed our clinical-practice guideline through a rigorous process adhering to the Institute of Medicine’s highest standards of trustworthiness and transparency. All 18,000 members had an opportunity to be heard during our extensive vetting process. Based on much of the same evidence, federal judges in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida have joined the Arkansas judge in striking down bans on lifesaving gender-affirming care.

Now 21 clinicians and researchers from nine countries write in the Journal:

As experienced professionals involved in direct care for the rapidly growing numbers of gender-diverse youth, the evaluation of medical evidence or both, we were surprised by the Endocrine Society’s claims about the state of evidence for gender-affirming care for youth . . .

Every systematic review of evidence to date, including one published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, has found the evidence for mental-health benefits of hormonal interventions for minors to be of low or very low certainty. By contrast, the risks are significant and include sterility, lifelong dependence on medication and the anguish of regret. For this reason, more and more European countries and international professional organizations now recommend psychotherapy rather than hormones and surgeries as the first line of treatment for gender-dysphoric youth.

Dr. Hammes’s claim that gender transition reduces suicides is contradicted by every systematic review, including the review published by the Endocrine Society, which states, “We could not draw any conclusions about death by suicide." There is no reliable evidence to suggest that hormonal transition is an effective suicide-prevention measure.

Affirmation would seem to be possible without administering potentially irrevocable surgeries and drugs to children. So what is the appropriate way to describe what is being done here?

***

And You Don’t Even Have to Force People to Give Up Cars

Cara Buckley reports for the New York Times:

Xiulin Ruan, a professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University, didn’t set out to make it into the Guinness World Records when he began trying to make a new type of paint. He had a loftier goal: to cool down buildings without torching the Earth.

In 2020, Dr. Ruan and his team unveiled their creation: a type of white paint that can act as a reflector, bouncing 95 percent of the sun’s rays away from the Earth’s surface, up through the atmosphere and into deep space. A few months later, they announced an even more potent formulation that increased sunlight reflection to 98 percent . . .

Jeremy Munday, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Davis . . . calculated that if materials such as Purdue’s ultra-white paint were to coat between 1 percent and 2 percent of the Earth’s surface, slightly more than half the size of the Sahara, the planet would no longer absorb more heat than it was emitting, and global temperatures would stop rising.