Are you fast, or furious? The best cities for commuters
SummaryU.S. commuters average nearly 55 minutes round trip to get to and from work. In some cities, the drive is significantly shorter.
For many Americans, the drive to and from work requires enduring slow-moving, soul-draining traffic. The commute remains one of the top gripes that workers have about returning to offices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more