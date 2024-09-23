Are you fast, or furious? The best cities for commuters

Columbus, Ohio; Memphis, Tenn.; and Milwaukee have some of the fastest commutes, clocking in around 22 minutes one way, according to a new analysis of federal data looking at cities. While the data includes all types of commutes, three out of four American workers drive. When measured by miles an hour, Fort Worth, Texas, Memphis and Detroit have speedy commutes. They average 27 miles an hour—or 4 mph faster than the U.S. average—without having to slow down for congestion, according to research conducted by the Harris Poll and ride-share company Lyft. Most commuters say time, rather than cost, is their most important factor.