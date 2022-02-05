Large-dollar transactions and a culture of privacy make the glamorous world of high-end art susceptible to money laundering, according to a new report by the U.S. Treasury Department. But officials aren’t yet recommending comprehensive regulations that would tamp down on the threat.

The Treasury on Friday published a study on money-laundering and terrorism-financing in the art market. The study, which was mandated by Congress under an anti-money-laundering reform act passed last year, takes a mixed view on the danger posed by illicit funds in the multibillion-dollar industry.

The report also looks at the emerging world of digital art, including the risks posed by the spread of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. Treasury officials noted that the rapid growth of NFTs could present new opportunities to launder money, but they said that currently there was little evidence digital artworks were being abused by criminals.

Experts and lawmakers for several years have voiced concerns about the lack of regulation in the art market. Global art sales were valued at an estimated $50 billion in 2020, according to an industry report by Swiss bank UBS Group AG and art fair organizer Art Basel. Treasury officials said on Thursday they weren’t able to estimate how much of that sum is the proceeds of illicit activity.

Despite the concerns, the Treasury report found little evidence of terrorism-financing risk in the high-end art market. And while the secrecy that often shields art buyers and the ease at which works can be transported may make it vulnerable to money laundering, other aspects of the art market could make it a poor vehicle for illicit funds, according to the Treasury.

Cash is infrequently used to purchase art, the Treasury found. And if it is, pre-existing rules on high-value cash transactions may require financial institutions and other commercial businesses to report them, the agency said.

Treasury said it interviewed dozens of participants in the art market for the study, ranging from auction houses to smaller galleries and financial institutions. Many market participants already take precautions, such as conducting due diligence on buyers and sellers, to protect their reputations, Treasury said. But the agency report added that these measures, while considered best practices, are completely voluntary and could be suspended or bypassed in certain instances.

The Treasury report made several recommendations to address the risks posed by the art market. It recommended that market participants share information to encourage transparency, and that law enforcement and regulatory officials receive updated guidance and training on art-related financial crimes.

The agency said the U.S. government also could consider requiring targeted record-keeping and reporting, or applying more comprehensive anti-money-laundering rules. But it said that the art market needn’t be an area of immediate focus for such regulations, given the higher risks posed by other sectors.

The Treasury’s conclusions might come as a surprise to those who have pushed for greater regulation of the art market. Cultural tropes and high-profile examples of abuse have driven a perception that the industry is an easy target for criminals looking to hide money. European countries in recent years have imposed stricter know-your-customer obligations on art dealers.

Jonathan T.D. Neil, an associate professor of art business at Claremont Graduate University, said the push for more regulation of the art industry was coming from people with little understanding of how it works. Putting a higher bar on purchaser due diligence would be overly burdensome for galleries that operate on slim margins, he said.

“At a moment when everyone seems to be calling on the federal government to solve their problems, it’s refreshing to see Treasury not taking the bait," Mr. Neil said.

A report by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in 2020 characterized the art market as the “largest legal, unregulated market" in the U.S. The report found that many art sales happen through intermediaries known as “art advisers" who in general would be reluctant to reveal a client’s identity.

Although major auction houses such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s have voluntary anti-money-laundering programs, they often limit their due diligence to such advisers, who they consider the principal purchaser, the Senate report said.

Senate investigators in the report focused on two Russian oligarchs, Arkady Rotenberg and Boris Rotenberg, who they said appeared to have used high-value art to evade U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia following the country’s annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine. A representative for the Rotenbergs at the time of the Senate report called the allegations “totally absurd" and said the brothers never used any tools, including art, to launder money or circumvent sanctions.

The Treasury report on Friday cited the Rotenberg case and a number of other examples of alleged money laundering in the art market, including the purchase of tens of millions of dollars in art through a shell company by Malaysian financier Jho Low, who was accused by the Justice Department of helping to siphon off billions from Malaysia’s sovereign-wealth fund. Mr. Low has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and remains at large. In 2019, he reached a civil settlement with U.S. prosecutors under which he agreed to forfeit more than $700 million in assets.

The report issued by the Treasury is part of an array of changes the agency has been tasked with implementing in an effort to plug holes in the U.S.’s financial system.

As part of the bill passed last year, the department’s anti-money-laundering bureau is crafting rules that would require certain corporate entities to disclose their beneficial owners. Lawmakers hope the rules will help prevent the use of anonymous shell companies by bad actors.

Regulators are also in the process of extending anti-money-laundering requirements to the antiquities market, which law-enforcement officials say has been exploited by terrorist groups such as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, also known as Da’esh.

A senior Treasury official on Friday said the agency was choosing to remain focused on a broader set of reforms, rather than specific regulation of the art market. Speaking to reporters during a call on Friday, the official said that the beneficial ownership rule-making was the “biggest ticket regulatory reform that we’re focused on."

