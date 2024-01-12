As Ukrainian men head off to fight, women take up their jobs
Summary
- Mining is one big example
Oksana says she has placed her life on hold. Covid-19 took her mother and her husband two years ago. Russian artillery took her father and her oldest son this spring. “I’ve immersed myself in my work," she says, 480 metres under the outskirts of Ternivka, a town in eastern Ukraine. The whites of her eyes glow in the surrounding darkness. Back in Bakhmut, the site of one of the war’s most vicious battles, Oksana, aged 49, was a dance teacher at a boarding school for impoverished children. Today, with her former house and hometown destroyed, her school closed, and her closest relatives dead, she is a coal miner.