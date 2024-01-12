As Ukrainian men head off to fight, women take up their jobs

At the mining complex near Ternivka the army has conscripted 600 men, about a tenth of its total workforce, says the director, Dmytro Zabielin. To make up for the shortage, about 300 women have joined. The mine had employed women before the war, but none worked underground. More than 100 of the new workers are now doing just that. Oksana operates and maintains a conveyor belt that carries coal to the surface. Other women are working as safety inspectors and electricians. More are coming on board. Olena, whose husband, a former miner, commands a platoon near Luhansk, is training to operate the trains that connect sections of the mine. Anna, who recently turned 18, will look after the cages that carry the miners between levels. Ternivka is well behind the front lines, but the area has been struck by Russian cruise missiles. “It’s very scary," says Anna. “But as long as I’m underground I can’t hear it."