At Japanese museums, art and nature merge

These aesthetic worlds were all created within the past 30 years. But for an observer who has spent much of a museum-going life immersed in Western culture—which imprinted the world with the very concept of a museum—it is startling to come upon such places. The Western museum is a secular temple of sorts, in which artifacts and artworks chronicle a civilization’s origins or display its greatest achievements or its encyclopedic reach; it is a culture’s monumental tribute to itself. There are such museums in Japan, like the Tokyo National Museum, which was founded in the 1870s, after the “opening" of Japan to Western influence, but also others, with different ambitions.