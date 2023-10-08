At what age do you hit the peak of your career?

Now, however, the ages of peak achievement in each field are much closer, though physicists still tend to be slightly younger than average. (They make their main contributions at 42 on average, but the distribution skews younger). Physicists need fewer papers to make a big contribution, which may be why they tend to be relatively young when that happens. They usually win Nobels for one big discovery, whereas economists, for example, get them for theories they develop over several years, which pushes up their average age.