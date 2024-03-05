Ballistic Missiles Allow Iran to Act More Boldly
SummaryIt has fired them into Iraq, Syria and Pakistan, and Israel is within their roughly 900-mile range.
While the world focuses on the threat posed by Iran’s growing nuclear program and its terror proxies, Iran’s ballistic-missile program is underwriting the expansion of both. Over the past decade, Iran has transformed much of its ballistic-missile arsenal, the largest in the Middle East, from mere tools of terror to battlefield-ready systems. Iranian missiles are more precise, mobile, lethal and abundant than ever before—giving the regime more dangerous options when it wants to throw its weight around.