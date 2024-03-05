Ballistic Missiles Allow Iran to Act More Boldly

Tehran is already taking advantage of its missile capability to provide cover for other escalatory acts against the U.S. and Israel. When Israel thinks about how to respond to Hezbollah’s attacks, it must take into account a deadly and potentially direct Iranian response. This, on top of Hezbollah’s Iran-supplied precision-guided munition capabilities, helps deter Israel and is keeping 80,000 Israelis from returning to their homes in the north. The missiles also distract from Iran’s nuclear progress, which could provide the clerics with the ultimate sword of Damocles to dangle over the Jewish state. To date, Israel hasn’t been able to stop either threat from advancing, largely because of the costs of a potential Iranian reprisal.