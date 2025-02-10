‘Be cruel’: Inside Russia’s torture system for Ukrainian POWs
SummaryIn the early weeks of the war, prison authorities told top guards there would be no restrictions against violence.
In the weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the head of St. Petersburg’s prisons delivered a direct message to an elite unit of guards tasked with overseeing the influx of prisoners from the war: “Be cruel, don’t pity them."
