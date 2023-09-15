Before You Light Up, See the Smoke Alarm on Your Cigarette

Some countries want to go beyond warnings on packs by emblazoning messages like “Poison in Every Puff” on the cigarettes themselves.

SYDNEY—For decades, health authorities have been warning about the dangers of smoking. In many countries, cigarette packaging carries graphic images of black lungs and emaciated cancer patients.

Now, some countries want to go a step further by emblazoning warnings such as “Poison in Every Puff" on the cigarettes themselves. Researchers have also studied such options as wrapping cigarettes in off-putting colors, including “fecal yellow-brown" and “slimy green."

Advocates of the changes say they are needed to keep people from growing desensitized to the message, with some research showing that even pictorial health warnings start to lose effectiveness within two years. They also say the current warning on packs often miss teenagers and others who receive individual cigarettes from friends, and that messages on the cigarettes themselves could reach children who see the remains of their parents' smokes in ashtrays.

Still, some smokers are unconvinced the changes will make much of a difference. Eddie Storace, a 63-year-old who has smoked since he was young in Australia, called printing messages on the cigarettes themselves “a little bit absurd."

“People are just going to sigh and go, ‘Oh yeah, as if I don’t bloody know,’" he said.

Talk of restyling cigarettes as a smoking deterrent comes as governments worldwide rethink how best to further cut smoking rates.

In addition to “Poison in Every Puff," cigarette messages confronting Canadian smokers starting next year will include “Cigarettes Cause Impotence" and “Cigarettes Damage Your Organs." Australia’s government this week introduced legislation to enable such warnings, with a parliamentary memo suggesting phrases such as “Causes Stroke," and airing the idea of unattractive colors. In the U.K., an independent review of the government’s policy to reduce smoking also recommended messages on cigarettes.

The U.S. has been less strict than other countries. It has no plain-packaging rule, and requirements for picture warnings have been challenged by tobacco companies in court. Antismoking advocates say it is still possible U.S. regulators eventually could seek to place warnings on individual cigarettes.

Many studies suggest that the warnings could affect the decision to smoke. One from New Zealand and Australian researchers found that so-called dissuasive cigarettes—in the unappealing shades or carrying warnings such as "Smoking Kills" and "15 Minutes of Life Lost"—were less preferred than standard-looking ones. Another from Britain found that smokers' quitting intentions increased after exposure to cigarettes carrying warning messages, including the names of toxic constituents.

“It does make the cigarette less cool, less attractive," Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, said of the on-cigarette messages. “For teens, what their peers think of them is very important, so if you can make that cigarette less cool, less attractive, that’s a good thing."

Cunningham said young people aren’t the only target. The messages could make a difference for some adult smokers, he said, such as those very close to quitting and in need of just a little extra motivation.

Even a small reduction in smoking could have a big public-health impact, he said. U.S. deaths from cigarette smoking, including from secondhand smoke, come to 480,000 a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are parallel efforts to curb vaping. Australia, for example, has said it wants to effectively ban recreational vaping. New Zealand, where officials have at times encouraged smokers to switch to vaping, has recently completed new vaping restrictions.

In one of Sydney’s trendy beachside suburbs on a recent evening, Dustin Burgess stepped outside a pub twice during dinner for a smoke. Burgess, 40, who is suffering from a lung infection and smokes 25 to 30 cigarettes a day, said he would like to quit, but doesn’t think messages on cigarettes would help. He supports price increases by the government, figuring that would encourage him.

Still, he said more health messages are worth a shot if they might influence others—though he worries that dire warnings on cigarettes could possibly add to their allure for younger people seeking a thrill. He wasn't sure whether they would have made a difference to him when he was a kid and older peers at his local sailing club introduced him to the habit.

“It doesn’t resonate with an addicted smoker, unfortunately, from my perspective," Burgess, who works in marketing and advertising, said of health warnings. But he added, “it’s going to make the prospect of having a cigarette obviously uglier."

Some tobacco companies say they don’t oppose warnings on products, but argue that too many regulations could push consumers into the black market for tobacco, which would make it difficult for governments to hit their smoking-reduction targets.

"The illegal operators don't care what it says in the regulations, they won't even bother to read them," said John Trezise, head of external affairs for BAT Australia, the local unit of British American Tobacco. "They will meet the demand for products any way that suits them."

Julie Bailey, a 54-year-old regular smoker in Australia, said she doesn’t read the cigarette pack, making it unlikely she’ll bother to read the cigarette itself.

“I think it’s pointless and a waste of time," she said, suggesting Australia follow the approach of New Zealand, which is banning the sale of cigarettes to people born after 2008.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com