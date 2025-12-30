Ambition, greed and ground truths: 15 long reads that defined our journalism in 2025

Yet another investigation by Sood focused on two companies, one public, the second one private. BluSmart, the private business, once emerged as the third alternative in the ride-hailing business dominated by Uber and Ola back then. It became the go-to cab service for airport trips for many flyers. Its electric cabs were clean and silent, and the drivers very well behaved and disciplined. Even on the fast Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, they refused to drive at over 60km an hour, which would violate company policy. And then, all of a sudden, the business spectacularly blew up. The problems began at the publicly listed Gensol Engineering Ltd. Sood reviewed financial statements and spoke to many executives to piece together a fascinating account of how Gensol’s balance sheet was used to build BluSmart’s business. A governance puzzle, in short.