Ambition, greed and ground truths: 15 long reads that defined our journalism in 2025

New Delhi: In 2025, we published nearly 250 Long Stories, our space for deep-dive, narrative journalism. This year, our writers travelled from the foggy banks of the Maha Kumbh to the pastoralist camps of Rajasthan, blending rigorous data analysis with evocative on-the-ground storytelling. Our corporate reportage touched some of the most critical themes in the Indian economy today: corporate governance, the shifting digital landscape and the hidden costs of rapid industrial growth. Ambition and greed, the recipe of many Shakespearean tragedies, still flowing through the boardrooms of today, provided our investigative reporters with the fodder to piece together some spectacular stories.
Here’s a curation of the year’s 15 best long reads—they often took us weeks, at times months, to get it right.
Investigations
How Sebi tracked down an insider trader
In 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), India’s market regulator, continued its crackdown on insider trading. And one of the most talked=about cases was about two friends at rival workplaces, one a chartered accountant by training and the other an engineer. One worked for Wipro, the other at Infosys. They exchanged notes on a big-ticket deal, profiting from it. Jas Bardia and Varun Sood narrated their misdeed in great detail and how Sebi’s surveillance system flagged this “unusual trading activity.” A thrilling read.
Gensol & BluSmart: A tale of debt woes
Yet another investigation by Sood focused on two companies, one public, the second one private. BluSmart, the private business, once emerged as the third alternative in the ride-hailing business dominated by Uber and Ola back then. It became the go-to cab service for airport trips for many flyers. Its electric cabs were clean and silent, and the drivers very well behaved and disciplined. Even on the fast Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, they refused to drive at over 60km an hour, which would violate company policy. And then, all of a sudden, the business spectacularly blew up. The problems began at the publicly listed Gensol Engineering Ltd. Sood reviewed financial statements and spoke to many executives to piece together a fascinating account of how Gensol’s balance sheet was used to build BluSmart’s business. A governance puzzle, in short.
LIC’s curious vote trail
Recently, Nehal Chaliawala and Varun Sood reviewed 9,000 voting decisions by Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC). What did they find? The insurer has backed or never opposed resolutions from Reliance and Adani Group in the last 14 quarters, while rejecting similar proposals from other companies. This raised several questions—governance experts, for instance, pointed out that LIC hasn’t kept pace with the best of global governance or proxy voting practices. The voting record also underlines a potential risk: inconsistent standards, which could have an impact on how the insurer manages its $645 billion in assets under management.
Inside the great 5-star review con
Another Mint investigation dived into the world of ‘glowing’ e-commerce reviews. Many of them are fake, written to manipulate you into buying. To understand the inner workings of this underground network, Shadma Shaikh, who writes on the app economy and digital culture, spent days observing messages being exchanged over nine Telegram and four WhatsApp groups. She found these groups to be hotspots, places where several key players in the network collaborated to manipulate product ratings.
“The groups, which tend to have over a thousand users, are places where mediators facilitate fake reviews by offering customers steep discounts or even full refunds in exchange for five-star ratings on products they may never have used. From shoes to skincare, electronics to handbags, the goal is simple: boost product ratings and deceive consumers, all while making a profit,” Shaikh wrote.
When astrologers fail to see their own future
Early in 2025, Samiksha Goel, who writes on startups, investigated the workings of Astrotalk, an astrology app. The company claimed to have over 41,000 astrologers on its platform, consulting with more than 450,000 daily users. However, Astrotalk’s relationship with astrologers had begun to fray. The company was pushing them to keep customers engaged longer, linking their incomes to their ability to have extended conversations. “It’s like a call centre now and not so much an astrology platform,” one astrologer told Goel. Despite being in an occupation involving predictions, they had all failed to foresee the unfortunate turn of events.
Corporate stories
Forgotten ‘miniratna’ aims for glory
One of 2025’s enduring themes were rare earth minerals—used in the making of magnets, critical components in the motors that power electric vehicles and wind turbines. India doesn’t have enough of them, but one company, set up by Homi Jehangir Bhabha, holds the key. Tasked with mining rare earth minerals, IREL India Ltd, a public sector company, is experiencing a rare moment of recognition. T. Surendar, who writes on corporates, wrote the fascinating inside story of its roller-coaster ride—since 1950. Turns out, India was among the oldest producers of rare earth elements, but a combination of factors held the industry back. The story topped the charts when it came to page views this year.
TCS isn’t thriving. Can Chandra fix the firm?
Not all is well at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology (IT) services exporter. In fact, 2025-26 could be the company’s most challenging year ever. N. Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons chairman, once turbocharged the IT company as its chief executive. In a move reminiscent of Nandan Nilekani returning to rescue Infosys, Chandra has now stepped in to fix things. Varun Sood, our ace investigative reporter, wrote on the confusion within the company. The story ends with a billion-dollar question, just starting to do the rounds. You can’t miss it.
Can Reliance deliver on the Campa promise?
Reliance Industries is shaking up the business of soft drinks, and a new cola war is on the horizon. Soumya Gupta invoked nostalgia. Remember the Campa Cola ad from 1983, which featured Salman Khan? It positioned Campa Cola as the drink of choice for the cool, urban rich. They sang in English and partied at sea. Forty years later, everything has changed. Campa Cola is now just ‘Campa’. The party boats in the ads have made way for traditional festivals, desi Indian sounds, and cheering cricket stadiums, with ordinary people sharing plastic bottles of Campa to the tagline ‘Naye India Ka Apna Thanda’. This nationalist rebranding appears to have worked, the story narrated.
Economy
Ghost villages turn into industrial hotbeds
We often hear India’s development is lopsided. Some states have done better than the rest, and within these states, only a handful of regions. Think of Karnataka. Where would you want to stay and work, apart from Bengaluru, the charming city with a good climate and beer? One state, nonetheless, is trying a distributed model of economic growth. In this ground report, N. Madhavan, who writes on the economy, narrates the tale of how Tamil Nadu is attempting to turn ghost districts into industrial hotbeds. Southern Tamil Nadu, which barely got any investments in the past, is suddenly booming with investments.
Inside the big, fat Maha Kumbh economy
At Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh mela was held earlier in 2025, businesses small and big, wanted a piece of the action. In fact, Kumbh has been a trade hotspot for many centuries—Chinese monk Xuanzang, who travelled to India in the 7th century AD, made a mention of the congregation. On a cold and foggy January morning, Devina Sengupta landed up in the city to observe everything first-hand. She stayed in a tent about 3km from the centre, walked, hitched rides and flagged down autos frequently during her four-day stay. She also braved the threat of a stampede in crowded pontoon bridges to capture people and life. Sages enveloped in a haze of smoke; a BSc student selling tea by the bank; an engineer who gave up the material world; street plays by the Association of Mutual Funds in India, promoting systematic investment plans.
Profiles
The hard landing of Ullu’s soft-core pack
Who would you say is the king of soft porn in India? Given the post-pandemic boom in adult streaming apps, there are (or were) quite a few contenders. But one man stood out for his spectacular rise—Vibhu Agarwal, founder of Ullu Digital. The app grew 12-fold to ₹100 crore in revenue between 2019-20 and 2023-24. And last year, Agarwal even filed for an initial public offering to raise over ₹100 crore on the SME (small and medium enterprise) exchange. Soumya Gupta, the editor of Mint’s consumer coverage, came up with an excellent profile, tracing Agarwal’s roots in the steel business and all the way to his Mission Erotica. You can’t miss it.
The professor behind India’s flying future
Very few in India have done what Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy has. The professor from the Indian Institute Of Technology–Madras has crossed over to being an entrepreneur. He has either co-founded or advised half a dozen deep-tech startups, including one building air taxis. Samisha Goel spent a day with the professor in Chennai to understand his thought process, habits and passion. What drives him, she writes, is not equity, valuation or exits. They are simply jargons for him. The daily grind—16 hour days with a “couple of quiet hours” on Sundays—is what excites him more.
General interest
Plan C: Eateries counter food delivery giants
In August this year, Mint reported on a high-stakes divorce. In the quiet town of Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, restaurants revolted against the two large food delivery companies, Swiggy and Zomato. Fed up with what they thought were “dictatorial” commissions and fees, they bet their survival on local platforms and direct WhatsApp orders. This was just the latest in a long fight—restaurants have been fighting with food delivery companies for years. It usually doesn’t end well for the eateries. So, what’s different this time? The commission-heavy model is facing its toughest test yet, wrote Samiksha Goel. A terrific analysis of the evolving landscape.
In India, a gold rush for weight-loss drugs
The obsession with weight-loss is fuelling a drug market worth billions of dollars. Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk have endorsed them. And though Indian celebrities haven’t yet admitted to their use, the mystery slimming of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and TV talk show host Kapil Sharma have drawn comparisons. In June, T. Surendar and Jessica Jani wrote on the drama unfolding in ‘GLP-1 drugs’—a high-stakes patent battle, the rush for generic brands, coming price wars and a long list of companies that could benefit from the weight-loss gold rush.
In camel country, a vanishing act
On Fools Day, just before summer set in, Sayantan Bera, our ace writer on agriculture, pitched a story with a simple working head: ‘Can its milk save the camel?’ No one in the newsroom thought of camels as endangered. But, he wasn’t pulling a fast one. Rajasthan, home to over 85% of the camels in India, has been ignoring the animal. Arab states, in contrast, are spending millions organizing racing events and beauty contests. Bera eventually travelled to Pali district in Rajasthan to meet the raikas, a pastoralist community who share a deep emotional bond with camels, to narrate a sobering story. No girl wants to marry a camel herder, he discovered.