Ambition, greed and ground truths: 15 long reads that defined our journalism in 2025

New Delhi: In 2025, we published nearly 250 Long Stories, our space for deep-dive, narrative journalism. This year, our writers travelled from the foggy banks of the Maha Kumbh to the pastoralist camps of Rajasthan, blending rigorous data analysis with evocative on-the-ground storytelling. Our corporate reportage touched some of the most critical themes in the Indian economy today: corporate governance, the shifting digital landscape and the hidden costs of rapid industrial growth. Ambition and greed, the recipe of many Shakespearean tragedies, still flowing through the boardrooms of today, provided our investigative reporters with the fodder to piece together some spectacular stories.