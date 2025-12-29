From AI to history: The books India’s business leaders loved in 2025

This year, I skipped business books as I went down the rabbit hole of history and fiction. However, I feel 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History by Andrew Ross Sorkin qualifies as a business book. Sorkin’s 1929 basically picks up where John Kenneth Galbraith left off in 1955 (The Great Crash, 1929). While Galbraith explained the economics and psychology of the crash with sharp clarity, Sorkin adds something different: new material, more texture and a story told through the actual people—their mistakes, their confidence and their blind spots. Galbraith showed how speculation works and why people convince themselves they can get rich fast. Sorkin pushes it further, illustrating how smart people talked themselves into believing nothing could go wrong, how they brushed aside warnings, and how easy it is to build a narrative you want to believe. Both books say the same thing: the idea that “this time is different” is always the setup for trouble. The real takeaway isn’t about predicting crashes. It’s simpler: noticing how euphoria messes with judgement. When everything is going up, we stop asking questions. We forget our doubts. We make decisions we’d never make in a calmer moment. For anyone investing or building companies, that’s the point—not prediction, but catching yourself when things feel too good to question.