Brazil enables the black market

It isn’t hard to understand why Brazilians thumb their noses at customs duties. Lady Justice has never been blind here, and today it’s as bad as ever. Since 2017 the Supreme Court has annulled the convictions of dozens of fancy-pants businessmen and politicians caught in a multibillion dollar bribery scandal known as Operation Car Wash. Those let off the hook for crimes of corruption include President Luiz Inácio “Lula" da Silva and, as recently as last month, Marcelo Odebrecht, CEO of one of the country’s largest construction companies. Obeying the rules is for suckers.