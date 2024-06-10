Brazil enables the black market

Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil
Fifteen miles upstream from this city, built where the Iguazu River meets the larger Paraná, are the towering Iguazu Falls. The largest of the falls and the main attraction is the “Devil’s Throat," an exhilarating and terrifying site. For a real thrill tourists can view the cascade of rapids, 492 feet wide and 269 feet high, tumbling over the precipice from a catwalk in the river.
There’s also a promenade overlooking the falls, where I lingered one evening last week to watch a glowing red sun sink behind Argentina, across the river. Soon the stars glittered against a midnight-blue sky. The rushing waters seemed to roar louder in the darkness as a reminder of the awesome power of creation and the infinity of the Creator. It’s no wonder a million visitors come every year to see this place.
But this city—“the Mouth of the Iguazu" in English—is also famous for another reason: It sits on one of the most lucrative smuggling routes in South America. The triple-border area, which includes Argentina and Paraguay, is a haven for ambitious entrepreneurs intent on skirting the high cost of legality in the Brazilian economy. Millions of consumers in this country are their customers every year in the black market.
It isn’t hard to understand why Brazilians thumb their noses at customs duties. Lady Justice has never been blind here, and today it’s as bad as ever. Since 2017 the Supreme Court has annulled the convictions of dozens of fancy-pants businessmen and politicians caught in a multibillion dollar bribery scandal known as Operation Car Wash. Those let off the hook for crimes of corruption include President Luiz Inácio “Lula" da Silva and, as recently as last month, Marcelo Odebrecht, CEO of one of the country’s largest construction companies. Obeying the rules is for suckers.
The government loses enormous revenue when millions of dollars worth of merchandise gets past customs. Plus, criminality breeds criminality. Bribery and corruption till the soil for other kinds of law-breaking far more dangerous and a greater threat to the quality of life. The trafficking of arms, drugs and humans has become a nearly insurmountable problem. Smugglers are often caught using stolen cars.
In 2018 Argentina’s government announced it had frozen “assets and money of the members of an alleged criminal organization linked to Hezbollah," which it said “would be operating in the triple border area."
Hunting terrorists, drugs and thugs is a full-time job. It isn’t easy. But Brazil’s war on contraband merchandise is the definition of insanity. It wastes resources, drives counterfeiting and feeds organized crime. Lowering tariffs to bring buyers and sellers into the legal economy is the obvious solution.
Triple-border trouble for Brazil dates back to the 1960s, when Paraguayan dictator Alfredo Stroessner launched an initiative aimed at making his country a free-trade hub. Paraguay has no access to the coast but Brazil lets it use the ports of Santos and Paranaguá on the Atlantic, from which goods are transported by trucks to the landlocked country.
Stroessner’s vision, according to Luciano Barros, president of the Foz do Iguaçu-based Institute for Economic and Social Development on Borders, was to sign bilateral trade agreements with countries around the region, which would use Paraguay as a distribution center for goods from Japan and the Asian tigers. But things didn’t go as planned.
In an interview last week at his office, Mr. Barros explained that by the 1980s, when legal options for re-exporting Asian imports weren’t materializing, innovative entrepreneurs, particularly from Taiwan and Lebanon, began to import with an eye toward informal markets in neighboring countries. That’s when this area became the center of regional contraband operations.
In 1991 Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay created the customs union known as Mercosur to enhance international commerce. But by peppering the agreement with carve-outs and regulations designed to protect favored industries, the countries kept the smuggling business alive. Over in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, where I was last week, the streets are teeming with open-air markets. Or if you prefer there’s the indoor Paris Shopping, which houses China Shopping. No taxes for foreigners.
Brazil lets you bring back $500 worth of merchandise duty free and after that there’s a 50% tariff, unless you know how to get around it, which apparently many do.
Mr. Barros says that in 2023 the Brazilian underground economy was estimated at $500 billion, of which around $36 billion is attributable to contraband—90% of which enters this area from Paraguay. Cigarettes are the most popular smuggled good but the top 10 also include pesticides, electronics, clothes, perfume and watches.
Brazilian federal police boast about busts when they could be fighting real crime. For every shipment that’s caught many more get through. It can’t be otherwise or the business wouldn’t persist. Seizures impose transaction costs but they aren’t higher than duties. It’s past time to legalize international commerce in Brazil.
Write to O’Grady@wsj.com.