Brush your teeth in the middle of the day—even at the office

Let’s face it, you’re online right now, looking for updates and analysis. If you’re scrolling anyway, maybe try fixing something in your life—in 15 minutes or less. Here’s our latest suggestion:
Let’s face it, you’re online right now, looking for updates and analysis. If you’re scrolling anyway, maybe try fixing something in your life—in 15 minutes or less. Here’s our latest suggestion:
We know it can be a little gross. But brushing in the middle of the day—even when you’re at work—can do your teeth a favor.
We know it can be a little gross. But brushing in the middle of the day—even when you’re at work—can do your teeth a favor.
Most of us grew up with brush twice a day burned into our brains. Many oral health practitioners say you needn’t stop at two. A midday tooth-brushing can help clear away plaque-promoting remnants of your afternoon doughnut, sweetened latte and even your mediocre $15 desk salad.
“I would go as far as to say brush after every meal," says JaNae Jamison Kimbell, a dental hygienist and vice president of the National Dental Hygienists’ Association. “Three times a day is much better than once or twice."
Scientific research suggests more frequent tooth brushing may actually be linked to various long-term health benefits. One 2023 study in the journal BMC Oral Health suggests that people who brush once (or less) daily are more likely to have a chronic health condition than those who brush twice or more.
Break it up
Plaque begins to recolonize on the teeth between two to six hours after brushing it off, says Kimbell. After about 48 hours, it hardens to calcified tartar, which a toothbrush can’t break up.
Brushing regularly helps disrupt the plaque and stop the colonization.
“The whole point of brushing is to remove the biofilm of bacteria that causes decay and gum disease," says Dr. Edmond Hewlett, a consumer adviser spokesperson for the American Dental Association and professor of dentistry at the University of California, Los Angeles.
It’s especially important to clear out foods that are sugary, starchy, sticky and acidic. Think candy and sweets, chips and bread, and fruits and juice. When these substances come into contact with the natural bacteria in our mouths, they form acid, which can lead to cavities and tooth decay.
One caveat: Brushing immediately after consuming something acidic, like orange juice, can erode the tooth enamel that has been weakened by the acid exposure. Dentists generally recommend waiting between 30 and 60 minutes to brush, or neutralizing the acid with something calcium-rich like a slice of cheese.
Office etiquette
If you’re going to commit to workplace oral hygiene, just keep these things in mind:
• You may have some bleeding around your gums. That, plus leftover toothpaste residue, could gross out your colleagues.
• Consider retreating to a private bathroom (with your soft toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste), if you have access to one. At the very least, clean up after yourself.
• If you just can’t bring yourself to brush at the office, oral healthcare providers recommend swishing with water after meals, snacks and coffee breaks to clear away food or drink residue.
• Chewing sugar-free gum can also help by stimulating the flow of saliva, says Dr. Aaron Myers, a pediatric dentist and senior associate dean for clinical affairs at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. That helps clear the remaining food in the mouth and neutralize acids.
• Flossing is also critical to clearing away food, but a floss pick might be a better choice for the office than thread. Just please, don’t be that person flossing at your desk.
Write to Alex Janin at alex.janin@wsj.com