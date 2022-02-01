Budget 2022 – Will it be a booster shot for the healthcare sector?

Towards research & development (R&D), everyone is eagerly waiting for final research & development policy and schemes. Companies are desirous of improving their investments in R&D, and considering at investing in Novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) across various medical therapies ranging from HIV to Cancer to Covid-19 treatment. More new products from biotechnology and products having less side effects, could hit the market. In the age of digitisation, the companies are investing in technology, data analytics for R&D and manufacturing. The usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools is becoming more popular for better predictability and outcome in drug discovery and development programs, aiming at reducing entire discovery and development process by 3-5 years. The industry players are working towards achieving speed, efficiency, quality, compliance, safety, and transparency in business operations. Having regard to opportunities for investment in R&D and related technology, the schemes aiming at providing Research Incentives can provide the impetus to industry. Certain incentives focusing on investment in R&D having linkages with academia to co-innovate, could be introduced. The said steps will align to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke in the recently held Global Innovation Summit through which he invited everyone to ideate in India, innovate in India and make in India and make for the world, and assured that India is committed to enhance the ecosystem for innovation.