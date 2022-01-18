Business lessons from Paytm’s post-listing stock performance

When it comes to Paytm, while it is present in multiple businesses, 70% of its revenue comes from its digital payments business. How do things look on this front? Typically, in valuing a digital business, investors look at the ‘network effects’ that could lead it to exercise some form of monopolistic power. As Jonathan Knee writes in The Platform Delusion: “Network effects have been touted as the dominant source of competitive advantage in the digital age. This phenomenon makes a product inherently better with the addition of every new user." For example, every new WhatsApp user drives up this network’s value by strengthening the dynamic of “I am on WhatsApp" because everyone else is on this platform.

