Calder Walton’s “Spies” is a riveting history of espionage

Much as in the 1930s, America and its allies were lamentably slow to recognise and then blunt the threat. As late as 2017, counter-terrorism, not the risks posed by China or Russia, received the most funds among American intelligence priorities. All that has changed. In 2020 the FBI said it was opening a new China-related counter-intelligence case every ten hours. In a speech on July 1st, Bill Burns, the director of the CIA, said that he had doubled the share of the budget devoted to China-related activity in the previous two years. But recognising a challenge is different from containing it. Mr Walton reckons that American intelligence agencies are unlikely to have penetrated the Chinese leadership as they did that of Vladimir Putin prior to the invasion of Ukraine. More worryingly, some intelligence insiders believe that a Chinese mole might have sabotaged the CIA’s operations in China a decade ago.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}