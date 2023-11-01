Can Parkinson’s disease be detected with an eye exam?
Summary
- So-called “ocular biomarkers” may provide insights into brain health
IT IS OFTEN said that the eyes are the windows to the soul. Researchers hope that they might also be a window to the brain. Scientists wonder if eye scans could provide information about a wide range of conditions, including ADHD, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, schizophrenia and traumatic brain injury. They are already used to detect predispositions to physical-health problems like high blood pressure and diabetes. On August 21st researchers at Moorfields Eye Hospital and University College London’s Institute of Ophthalmology published a paper in which they said they had identified markers of Parkinson’s disease in the eye seven years before it would have been apparent using existing tests. How?