Can Parkinson’s disease be detected with an eye exam?

Scientists have long suspected that the thinning of the retina may be an indicator of Parkinson’s. In the new paper, published in Neurology, researchers have shown this relationship in a fairly comprehensive way. First they used machine learning to analyse OCT scans of more than 150,000 eye-hospital patients over the age of 40. One layer of the retina in particular, the ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer, which contains the nuclei of nerve cells, was found to be thinner in patients who went on to develop Parkinson’s. (Changes were also found in another layer that contains dopamine-producing neurons in the eye.) The relationship was tested in a second cohort of about 67,000 patients from a medical database, confirming the link. The technique is not yet accurate enough to predict whether a person will develop Parkinson’s: some people with the marker won’t develop Parkinson’s and some people with Parkinson’s don’t have the marker. But it could be a simple pre-screening tool, and could easily be integrated into routine eye tests.