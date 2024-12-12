Can the world’s most influential business index be fixed?
The Economist 4 min read 12 Dec 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Summary
- Two cheers for the World Bank’s new global business survey
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Everybody loves a league table. Across areas as varied as sports, education and consumer goods, competitive rankings have a magnetic appeal. The question of what or who rose, fell or clinched the top spot can lend a sense of drama to even the most strait-laced subjects.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less