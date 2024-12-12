Can the world’s most influential business index be fixed?

The replacement for the index, Business Ready (B-Ready), was revealed on October 3rd. Gone is the single beguiling table. In its place are three lists, covering regulation, public services and operational efficiency. The report this year covers just 50 economies, owing to the increased burden of assessment, including surveys of almost 30,000 businesses around the world. The number of economies covered is set to rise to around 180 in two years’ time. The report now covers big businesses as well as small and middling ones. And it goes beyond the more focused measurement of how easy it is to operate a business: the assessment now includes a range of “social benefits", from collective-bargaining rights for workers to various measures of environmental sustainability.