Canada’s miserly defence spending is increasingly embarrassing

The paradox of Mr Trudeau’s determination to brush aside his NATO spending obligations is that the country actually has a growing appetite for an enhanced security role. Polls suggest that there is support for higher defence spending, particularly among older voters. And although delayed, the F-35 purchase and the infrastructure that goes with it are a major commitment, with a total cost of about C$70bn. So too is Canada’s agreement to a NATO plan for it to to lead a brigade-strength force in Latvia by 2026. Canada has also pledged to invest nearly C$40bn in NORAD, the North American air-defence system, over the next 20 years. But the first and last of these undertakings will occur over the long term. The funding for them will be spread out over several decades.