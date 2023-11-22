Carbon-dioxide removal needs more attention
The Economist 8 min read 22 Nov 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Summary
- It is vital to climate stabilisation, remarkably challenging and systematically ignored
The Earth is isolated, ancient and the site of ceaseless change. This means that everything that happens on and below its surface is part of a cycle. For every change which uses things up, there must be another which supplies those things anew. The basic elements of life, such as carbon and nitrogen, cycle endlessly in and out of living things, the seas, the land and the atmosphere. Even the planet’s crust is recycled.
