Carbon-dioxide removal needs more attention

This is the logic of “net zero". Back in 2015 only one country had enunciated a net-zero target for its economy: Bhutan. Now the number is 101, and between them they account for just over 80% of global greenhouse-gas emissions. The increasingly vocal opponents of these net-zero targets on the political right say many of the domestic policies associated with cutting emissions are too expensive, or irksome, or both. Those focused on keeping global warming since the Industrial Revolution well below 2°C, as per the Paris agreement, know those steps being taken to reach net zero are also not yet ambitious enough. As the “emissions gap" report issued by the un Environment Programme in the run up to the Dubai COP points out, none of the G20 countries is reducing emissions at a pace consistent with its net-zero target.

