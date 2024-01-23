Carbon-dioxide-removal options are multiplying

Another alternative is to let photosynthesis do the hard work of taking the carbon dioxide out of the air and then treat the biomass thus produced in a way that makes its carbon suitable for durable forms of storage. The best established approach to doing this is BECCS—bioenergy with carbon capture and storage. Grow a crop, get some energy out of it (most often by burning it) and then store the carbon dioxide given off in the process. This is already done in some American biofuel refineries; there are lots of plans for using it more broadly. Stockholm Exergi, which provides electricity and heating for most of Sweden’s capital city, has plans to capture 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year from its biomass-fired boilers.