How to break up with your career

That’s a mistake, because looking at these parallels offers insights for anyone who might consider a career change. The science of relationship breakups can teach us how to read the lingering signs of attachment so we don’t stay in a career too long. It can help us understand what we will most miss about a job in ways that will keep us from panicking and returning to an old job. And it can help us be smart about what comes next, so we don’t rebound into a new job that has little staying power.