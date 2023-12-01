Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s Partner and ‘Abominable No-Man,’ Dies at 99
Jason Zweig , Justin Baer , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 01 Dec 2023, 09:18 PM IST
SummaryAs Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, his sharp wit dazzled generations of investors.
No equal business partner has ever played second fiddle better than Charlie Munger.
