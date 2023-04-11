China Is Facing a Moment of Truth About Its Low Retirement Age

Unlike in France where Mr. Macron forced through a change of the retirement age to 64 from 62 in one go, Beijing would likely go about it much more gently, with an increase of just a few months a year for several years. Some government researchers have suggested that a first move could target the retirement age for women, bringing it level with that of men. Currently women in certain categories can retire at 50, while others need to wait until they are 55.