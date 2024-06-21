China is mixed on Elon Musk—but they sure love his mom

China’s ‘Perfect Idol’

Maye Musk was born 1948 in Canada, and by her teens had launched a modeling career that propelled her to the Miss South Africa finals. After Elon, she had two other children, Kimbal, who now sits on the boards of Tesla and SpaceX, and Tosca, a filmmaker. In her autobiography, Maye describes her struggles as a young mother facing domestic violence and divorce. But later in life, she earned two master’s degrees and became a registered dietitian.