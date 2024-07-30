China reaches back in time to challenge the West. Way, way back.
Sha Hua , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 30 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryThe country’s archaeologists are striking out along the Silk Road to trace the reach of ancient Chinese civilization, disputing long-held beliefs.
CHINOR, UZBEKISTAN—China’s leader Xi Jinping says he is striving to make sure Chinese civilization wields global influence far into the future. One little-noticed part of that vision: an effort to expand its reach into the very distant past.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less