China Strikes Energy Deals as Its Clout Grows in Middle East

The deals allow China to advance other priorities as well, such as challenging the primacy of the U.S. dollar. During a visit to Saudi Arabia in December, Mr. Xi called for the settlement of more oil and gas trade in China's currency, the yuan. The dollar is used in most oil contracts around the world and underpins most Gulf currencies. China settled its first LNG purchase in yuan in March in a deal with the United Arab Emirates.

